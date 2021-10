Join us for a conversation on your Minnesota Vikings. Some of your favorite Climbing The Pocket personalities gather together with you to talk about the Minnesota Vikings. Tonight, we have the founders… the original crew… of Climbing the Pocket getting again to ask, “Whassup?” What happened on Sunday as the Vikes faced the Arizona Cardinals? What was good and what wasn’t? Can the team rebound at home against the Seattle Seahawks? What did we see from the team's weapons? What about Mike Zimmer’s defensive scheme or the offensive scheme of Klint Kubiak? The play from Kirk Cousins? The missed kicks? Is there hope?

