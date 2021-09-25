Daily Weather Forecast For Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 27
Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0