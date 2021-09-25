CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction City, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Junction City

Junction City (OR) Weather Channel
Junction City (OR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

JUNCTION CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0c7oA9B500

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Junction City (OR) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Junction City

(JUNCTION CITY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Junction City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Junction City (OR) Weather Channel

Junction City (OR) Weather Channel

Junction City, OR
111
Followers
580
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy