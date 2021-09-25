CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Pro Wire Athlete of the Week is the Lady Vandals Volleyball Team. This past Saturday, the Lady Vandals defeated Lebanon, South Central and Decatur Eisenhower in pool play and then defeated Carlyle in the Championship match on their way to winning the championship of the Vandalia Volleyball Tournament—winning the title of their own tournament for the first time in 9 years. The Lady Vandals are currently 16-5 on the season and have won 8 straight.

