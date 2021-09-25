Lehigh researchers study neurodegenerative diseases through fruit flies

Whether you are concerned for a loved one whose memory just isn’t what it used to be or are hoping to keep your own brain sharp as you age (or both!), the thought of cognitive decline and all that comes with that can feel overwhelming — but it doesn’t have to be inevitable. Today, there is some good news on the research front: A recent study has identified the likely cause of Alzheimer’s disease and some ways to prevent it.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO