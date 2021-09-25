CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh researchers study neurodegenerative diseases through fruit flies

By Rachel Leidich
thebrownandwhite.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo better understand neurodegenerative diseases, a group of Lehigh student researchers are conducting experiments on fruit flies in the Babcock Lab under the direction of Dr. Daniel Babcock. Central to their research is determining what makes specific neurons vulnerable and others resistant to neurological diseases to better understand treatments for...

thebrownandwhite.com

