Lehigh researchers study neurodegenerative diseases through fruit flies

Collaborators: Unni Chandrasekaran, PhD, Raminderjit Kaur, PhD, and Anthony Fernandez, MD, PhD. The latest clinical practice guidelines issued jointly by the American College of Rheumatology and the National Psoriasis Foundation recommend TNF-α inhibitors or soluble TNF-α receptors as first-line therapy for active psoriatic disease. Five anti-TNF medications approved by the FDA to treat psoriatic disease — etanercept, adalimumab, golimumab, infliximab and certolizumab pegol — act by binding to circulating TNF-α and blocking the association between TNF-α and its two immune cell surface receptors, TNFR1 and TNFR2. However, various studies to date have raised questions about whether long-term global TNF-α inhibition may be associated with the development of potential serious adverse effects, including serious infections and malignancies, in which the action of TNFR1 has a protective role.
