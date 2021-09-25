CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

South Central Beats Neoga 9-3 on State Championship Ring Night

By Todd Stapleton
i70sports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Central Cougars got a non-conference win over Neoga, 9-3, on Friday on a night that the 2021 1A State Champions were honored with championship rings. Prior to the game, the current members of the Cougars, those seniors from last year that were able to make it for the ceremony, Coach Jeremy Chasteen and Coach Curt Jones were presented with State Champion rings by South Central Principal Jamey Van Scyoc.

www.i70sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebakerorange.com

Baker Football beats Peru State 33-3

Baldwin City had an exciting weekend at Liston filled with lots of family and Baker fans. Family day was in full swing on Saturday, Sept. 18, with student life tailgating and concession stand snacks as fans awaited the start of the game. The Baker Wildcats started the game with a...
FOOTBALL
rensselaercentral.com

Lady Bomber Soccer beats Benton Central 3 – 0 and advance in the HC tournament

The Lady Bombers traveled to host Central Catholic to play Benton Central in the second round of the HC tournament. Senior Abby Lucas scored the only goal of the first half unassisted in the 24th minute. Second half scoring came from sophomore Libby Dixon,assisted by Senior Taylor Jordan’s corner kick came in the 49th minute. Senior Abby Lucas finished the game with 2 goals, her second goal coming in the 74th minute. Sophomore goalkeeper Katie Cotner finished with 4 saves and a shutout in large part to stellar defensive play by Senior’s Kate Tomlinson, Bethany Michal, Avree Cain, Addy Koebcke, Taylor Jordan Junior Emily Myer and Sophomore Grace Healey.
SOCCER
lapeerlightning.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Bay City Central 9 – 0

Senior Matt Mejia, Senior Captain Zach Musgrave and Junior Jackson Baese each with one. Scoring his 1st Varsity goal, Freshman Raymond Megie, Jr. Making his first Varsity appearance, Sophomore Spencer Guzek with two.
SOCCER
Telegraph

Full-strength 'Blazers too much for No. 9 Illinois Central, 3-1

GODFREY — For the first time this season, the Lewis and Clark Community College men’s soccer team was at full strength Sunday against Illinois Central College. And for the first time this season, Illinois Central suffered a defeat. LCCC broke a 1-1 halftime tie with a pair of second-half goals...
GODFREY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Championship Ring#The South Central Cougars#1a State Champions#Ip#K Spencer Johannes
i70sports.com

CHBC Volleyball Falls to WSS

CHBC volleyball suffered a conference loss on Tuesday falling to NTC opponent Windsor/Stew-Stras 17-25, 16-25. With the loss, CHBC falls to 6-12 on the season and 1-6 in the NTC. In the JV match, CHBC fell 15-25, 21-25. And in the fresh/soph match, CHBC and WSS split 25-23, 18-25. Stats...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa State beats UNLV 48-3 in first road test

Brock Purdy completed 21 of 24 pass attempts for 288 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 14 Iowa State over UNLV 48-3 Saturday night. Purdy, who also rushed for 33 yards, finished with a 229.6 quarterback rating, the third-highest of his career. Iowa State (2-1) finished with 486 yards of offense and 7.59 yards per play, scoring on eight of its 11 possessions, including six touchdowns. Breece Hall, who rushed for 69 yards in each of Iowa State’s first two games, rushed for 70 of his 101 yards in the first quarter to lead the Cyclones’ rushing attack. Hall scored two touchdowns. Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who entered the game with 110 total receiving yards this season, had 10 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
IOWA STATE
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Bellaire 3 – 0 on Senior Night

Cambridge Varsity beats Bellaire 3-0 Scores: 25-14, 25-23, 25-13 Camryn Gebhart: 16/16 serving with 4 aces, 7 kills, 8 digs, 1 block. Ava Byerly: 12/13 serving with 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 digs, 21 assists, 1 block. Ziciah Gibson: 19/19 serving with 4 aces, 9 kills, 8 digs, 1 block.
SPORTS
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico State football team beats South Carolina State for first win of season

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State beat Dixie State during the spring, but that was at the Sun Bowl in El Paso with no fans. And Dino Maldonado wasn’t even on campus yet. The Aggies 43-35 victory over FCS school South Carolina State on Saturday came at Aggie Memorial Stadium in front of 11,823 fans, who witnessed the Aggies first victory of the 2021 season and further proof that Maldonado, a junior college walk on who joined the team for fall camp, can lead this offense.
LAS CRUCES, NM
kmaland.com

KMAland Swimming (9/20): Titans beat Atlantic behind big nights from Brown, Hoss

(Atlantic) -- Lewis Central took a 123 to 37 win over Atlantic in KMAland swimming on Tuesday. The Titans won seven of the nine events, led by a pair of individual wins each from Kylee Brown (200 yard IM, 500 freestyle) and Abby Hoss (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke). Sydnie Collins (100 butterfly) and Hannah Steinmetz (100 free) also picked up individual victories.
ATLANTIC, IA
i70sports.com

South Central Gets Big Win Over Altamont

South Central used a 9-run third inning to bust open the game and roll to a 13-1 win over Altamont on Tuesday. After 2 ½ scoreless innings, the Cougars got their offense going with one out and after a single by Aiden Dodson to kickstart things, drew three consecutive walks and got on the board when Dodson stole home. A sacrifice fly by Ethan Dunn brought home Beau Jolliff to make it 2-0 and Ethan Watwood doubled to bring in two and make it 4-0. Spencer Johannes would later score on an error to make it 5-0 before back to back singles by Dodson and Jolliff would bring in three more runs for an 8-0 lead. Dodson also came home in the inning on an error by the Altamont catcher as South Central held a 9-0 lead heading into the 4th. Altamont scored their only run of the game in the top of the 4th on a bases loaded walk. With a 9-1 lead, South Central would tack on 4 more runs in the bottom of the fourth when Chase Thompson and Jolliff each had 2-run singles in the inning to make it 13-1. The win puts South Central at 12-3 on the season and 4-3 in the NTC. South Central will play again on Wednesday at home against Odin.
BASEBALL
i70sports.com

Lady Vandals Tennis falls just short at Centralia

The Vandals tennis team traveled to Centraila to take on the Annies, and competed well, falling just 4-5. The ladies started the meet with a tie after the singles matches. The Vandals picked up the bottom half with victories by Riely Ward, Carlie Graumenz and Faith Bundy-Clymer. The Vandals were only able to pick the third doubles flight with Victoria Smith and Delanee Ward picking up the win. The Vandals travel to play Alton-Marquette on Thursday.
TENNIS
i70sports.com

South Central Beats CHBC in Two Sets in NTC Matchup

South Central volleyball picked up a two set 25-12, 25-19 win over CHBC in a National Trail Conference matchup on Monday night. In the JV match, South Central was a two set winner over CHBC 25-21, 25-16 and in the fresh-soph match, the two teams came to a split decision 26-28, 25-20. South Central is now 14-4 overall and 5-2 in the NTC. They will plat at Webber on Friday. CHBC is now 6-11 overall and 1-5 in the NTC. They play Tuesday at Windsor/Stew-Stras in another NTC matchup.
SPORTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penn State beats Auburn 28-20 on White Out night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Noah Cain ran for a 3-yard touchdown to put Penn State ahead, and Jaquan Brisker broke up a pass on the last play of the game to preserve a 28-20 victory against Auburn on Saturday night at a raucous Beaver Stadium. An announced crowd of 109,958...
PENN, PA
i70sports.com

South Central Volleyball wins Patoka Tournament on Saturday

The South Central Lady Cougars took 1st Place at the Patoka Tournament over the weekend with wins over Ramsey, Sandoval and Patoka. The Lady Cougars are now 13-4 on the season. They will host CHBC coming up this evening.
SPORTS
WIBW

Top-ranked Washburn volleyball beats Central Missouri 3-1

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - After climbing to the top of the Division-II volleyball ranks, No. 1 Washburn fended off No. 7 Central Missouri in four sets, winning 3-1. The Ichabods won by the set scores of 25-14, 19-2, 25-19 and 25-23. Genna Berg was once again one of the statistical...
TOPEKA, KS
republictimes.net

Bulldogs fall in overtime

In a hard-fought Mississippi Valley Conference football clash, Waterloo lost a heartbreaker at home in overtime Friday night to Civic Memorial, 27-24. The Bulldogs struck first via a 15-yard touchdown run by Jack McFarlane to make it 6-0 in the final minute of the opening quarter. The second quarter belonged...
WATERLOO, IL
i70sports.com

BSE Gets NTC Win Over Neoga

Brownstown-St. Elmo finished up the National Trail Conference portion of its schedule picking up a 5-3 win over Neoga at Bob Page Field on Tuesday. Dalton Myers got the win on the mound for the Bombers coming on in relief of Adam Atwood, Myers went 3 1/3 innings giving up 1 run on 5 hits and striking out 3. Atwood led the Bombers offensively going 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and 2 RBI. BSE is now 12-6 overall on the season and finishes at 3-5 in the NTC. BSE will play at Cisne on Thursday and will then begin play in the NTC Tournament on either Friday or Monday.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy