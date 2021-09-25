South Central Beats Neoga 9-3 on State Championship Ring Night
The South Central Cougars got a non-conference win over Neoga, 9-3, on Friday on a night that the 2021 1A State Champions were honored with championship rings. Prior to the game, the current members of the Cougars, those seniors from last year that were able to make it for the ceremony, Coach Jeremy Chasteen and Coach Curt Jones were presented with State Champion rings by South Central Principal Jamey Van Scyoc.www.i70sports.com
