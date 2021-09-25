CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comets roll to win on big night

By Todd Stapleton
i70sports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greenville Comets celebrated both Homecoming and Senior Nigh on the same night Friday night at Don Stout Field and their offense put on a show, defeat Litchfield 49 to 16. Ryan Jackson was 18 for 21 with 273 yards and 6 Touchdowns while Peyton McCullough caught 3 TDs and Grant Wilderman ran for 146 yards and a TD in the win for the Comets. The Comets are now 4-1 on the season and they will travel to Montgomery County, Missouri High School this coming Friday night at 7 pm.

www.i70sports.com

