Comets roll to win on big night
The Greenville Comets celebrated both Homecoming and Senior Nigh on the same night Friday night at Don Stout Field and their offense put on a show, defeat Litchfield 49 to 16. Ryan Jackson was 18 for 21 with 273 yards and 6 Touchdowns while Peyton McCullough caught 3 TDs and Grant Wilderman ran for 146 yards and a TD in the win for the Comets. The Comets are now 4-1 on the season and they will travel to Montgomery County, Missouri High School this coming Friday night at 7 pm.www.i70sports.com
