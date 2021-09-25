CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandals have big 2nd half on their way to a win over Gillespie

By Todd Stapleton
i70sports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being tied at 20 in the 2nd quarter and leading by 1 (27 to 26) at halftime, the Vandals were able to roll in the second half and limit the Gillespie Miners to just one second half Touchdown in a 55 to 34 for the Vandals. Matthew Hagy was 22 for 26 for 268 yards and 3 TDs and he also ran for 108 yards and 3 TDs. Carson Ruot became just the 3rd Vandals receiver with 200 receiving yards in a game as he finished with 206 yards on 10 catches and 3 TDs.

www.i70sports.com

