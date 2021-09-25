Vandals have big 2nd half on their way to a win over Gillespie

A week after the ground game faltered against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Texas Longhorns got their ground game going in spades against the Rice Owls, setting records in the process. Texas had five running backs get significant carries, four of which scored a touchdown and three of them breaking off runs longer than 60 yards. All of that led to a school-record 7.4 yards per carry for the Longhorns in the lopsided win over the Owls. That led to quarterback Casey Thompson looking solidly in command of the offense, completing 15 of his 18 attempts for 164 yards, two scores and an interception.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO