Lebanon, OH

‘Feast & Fall-y’ festival returns to Lebanon today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
pumpkins generic (Unsplash)

LEBANON — Lebanon’s fall festival, Feast & Fall-y, is returning for a sixth year today.

Main Street Lebanon is hosting the event on Saturday, Sept. 25 in the heart of downtown Lebanon on Mulberry Plaza.

Feast & Fall-y is described as a “fall market for foodies and one of a kind seasonal finds.”

The event will feature food trucks, a wine garden, custom Charcuterie boards, live music and custom, fall-themed products sold by vendors.

The Lebanon Food Pantry is set to sponsor a family fun zone that will feature arts and crafts, games and other activities for families.

Feast & Fall-y will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information on the event can be found on Main Street Lebanon’s Facebook page.

