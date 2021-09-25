CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jonestown, PA

Jonestown Daily Weather Forecast

Jonestown (PA) Weather Channel
Jonestown (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

JONESTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0c7o9LgI00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jonestown (PA) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Jonestown — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(JONESTOWN, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jonestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
JONESTOWN, PA
Jonestown (PA) Weather Channel

Jonestown (PA) Weather Channel

Jonestown, PA
95
Followers
570
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy