Saturday sun alert in Brownfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 8 days ago

(BROWNFIELD, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brownfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0c7o9H9O00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

