Carnesville, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Carnesville

Carnesville (GA) Weather Channel
Carnesville (GA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CARNESVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Carnesville is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(CARNESVILLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carnesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
