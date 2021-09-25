4-Day Weather Forecast For Buckley
BUCKLEY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Light Rain
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
