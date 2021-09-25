CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushkill, PA

Weather Forecast For Bushkill

 8 days ago

BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0c7o94lC00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

