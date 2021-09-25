CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citronelle, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Citronelle

Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CITRONELLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

