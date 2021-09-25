CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schriever, LA

Saturday has sun for Schriever — 3 ways to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(SCHRIEVER, LA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Schriever:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0c7o8zaD00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

