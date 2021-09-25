CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, LA

Weather Forecast For Jonesboro

Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

JONESBORO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0c7o8uAa00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

