Cumberland, WI

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Cumberland

 8 days ago

(CUMBERLAND, WI.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Cumberland, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cumberland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0c7o8sP800

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

