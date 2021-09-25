CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

Galena Daily Weather Forecast

Galena (KS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0c7o8rWP00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

