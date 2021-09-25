Weiser Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.