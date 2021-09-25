CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Springs, NY

Clifton Springs Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0c7o8pkx00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

