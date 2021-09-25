Clifton Springs Daily Weather Forecast
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
