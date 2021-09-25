CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, OH

A rainy Saturday in Sunbury — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 8 days ago

(SUNBURY, OH) Saturday is set to be rainy in Sunbury, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sunbury:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0c7o8jhp00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

