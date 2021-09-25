CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Johnstown

 8 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0c7o8g3e00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Johnstown, OH
