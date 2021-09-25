Daily Weather Forecast For Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
