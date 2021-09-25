CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Berlin

 8 days ago

BERLIN, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0c7o8fAv00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

