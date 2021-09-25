CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For West. Grove

West Grove (PA) Weather Channel
West Grove (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WEST. GROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0c7o8eIC00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

