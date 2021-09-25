CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thayer, MO

Weather Forecast For Thayer

 8 days ago

THAYER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0c7o8cWk00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Saturday sun alert in Thayer — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(THAYER, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Thayer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
