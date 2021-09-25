Weather Forecast For Thayer
THAYER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
