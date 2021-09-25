CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maggie Valley, NC

Weather Forecast For Maggie Valley

 8 days ago

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0c7o8alI00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

