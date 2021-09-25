Weather Forecast For Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
