Mayodan, NC

Mayodan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

MAYODAN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0c7o8X3z00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Monday sun in Mayodan

(MAYODAN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mayodan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
