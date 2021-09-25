CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orting, WA

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Orting

Orting (WA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ORTING, WA) A sunny Saturday is here for Orting, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orting:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0c7o8TX500

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Light Rain

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

