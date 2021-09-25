CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holley, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Holley

HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0c7o8SeM00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 56 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

