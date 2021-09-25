4-Day Weather Forecast For Holley
HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
