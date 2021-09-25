4-Day Weather Forecast For Holley

HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 26 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 56 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 27 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.