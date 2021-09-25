Farmersville Weather Forecast
FARMERSVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0