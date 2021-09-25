Fulton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
