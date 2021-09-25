CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, KY

Fulton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0c7o8MbE00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

