Daily Weather Forecast For Banner Elk
BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
