Banner Elk, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Banner Elk

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0c7o8HBb00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

