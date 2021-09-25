Daily Weather Forecast For Banner Elk

BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 63 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.