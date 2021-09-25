Daily Weather Forecast For Beaver
BEAVER, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
