Lumberton, NJ

Lumberton Daily Weather Forecast

Lumberton (NJ) Weather Channel
Lumberton (NJ) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LUMBERTON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(LUMBERTON, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lumberton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
