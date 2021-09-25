CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hurlock, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Hurlock

Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel
Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HURLOCK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0c7o84nP00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Hurlock — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HURLOCK, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hurlock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HURLOCK, MD
Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Hurlock

(HURLOCK, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hurlock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HURLOCK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chance, MD
City
Hurlock, MD
Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel

Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel

Hurlock, MD
77
Followers
582
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy