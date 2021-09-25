Ridgeley Weather Forecast
RIDGELEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
