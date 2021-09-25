CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lockport

Lockport (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LOCKPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0c7o821x00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

