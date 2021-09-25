Ecorse Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ECORSE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 27
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
