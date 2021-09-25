CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, TN

Saturday has sun for Somerville — 3 ways to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(SOMERVILLE, TN) A sunny Saturday is here for Somerville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Somerville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0c7o7yS100

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

