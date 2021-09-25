CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Grove, PA

Spring Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

SPRING GROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0c7o7xZI00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel

Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel

Spring Grove, PA
