Grafton, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Grafton

 8 days ago

GRAFTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0c7o7vnq00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Very light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

