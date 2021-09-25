Daily Weather Forecast For Grafton
GRAFTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Very light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
