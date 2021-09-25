CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brundidge, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Brundidge

 8 days ago

BRUNDIDGE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0c7o7uv700

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

