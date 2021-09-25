Make the most of a cloudy Saturday in Flatwoods with these activities

(FLATWOODS, KY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Flatwoods Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flatwoods:

Saturday, September 25 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.