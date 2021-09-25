La Feria Daily Weather Forecast

LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 75 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 76 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



