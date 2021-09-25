La Feria Daily Weather Forecast
LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0