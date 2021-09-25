CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Feria, TX

La Feria Daily Weather Forecast

La Feria (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0c7o7nzG00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

