CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitmore Lake, MI

Saturday set for rain in Whitmore Lake — 3 ways to make the most of it

Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel
Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WHITMORE LAKE, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Whitmore Lake Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whitmore Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0c7o7hgu00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Whitmore Lake — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WHITMORE LAKE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitmore Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Whitmore Lake — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(WHITMORE LAKE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitmore Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitmore Lake, MI
City
Lake, MI
Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Whitmore Lake — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WHITMORE LAKE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitmore Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel

Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel

Whitmore Lake, MI
63
Followers
570
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy