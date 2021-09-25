Saturday set for rain in Whitmore Lake — 3 ways to make the most of it
(WHITMORE LAKE, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Whitmore Lake Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whitmore Lake:
Saturday, September 25
Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
