Haymarket, VA

Haymarket Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Haymarket (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HAYMARKET, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0c7o7dA000

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Haymarket

(HAYMARKET, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Haymarket. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
