Purvis, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Purvis

Purvis (MS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PURVIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0c7o7XoW00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Purvis, MS
