Marshall Weather Forecast
MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0