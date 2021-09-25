CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, IL

Marshall Weather Forecast

Marshall (IL) Weather Channel
Marshall (IL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0c7o7UAL00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Marshall (IL) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Marshall — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MARSHALL, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marshall. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MARSHALL, IL
