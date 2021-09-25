CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captain Cook, HI

Saturday rain in Captain Cook: Ideas to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(CAPTAIN COOK, HI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Captain Cook Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Captain Cook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0c7o7Ior00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Partly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Partly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

