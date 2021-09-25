Saturday rain in Captain Cook: Ideas to make the most of it
(CAPTAIN COOK, HI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Captain Cook Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Captain Cook:
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Partly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
