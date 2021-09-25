CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitchcock, TX

Hitchcock Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

HITCHCOCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0c7o784q00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Thursday sun alert in Hitchcock — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HITCHCOCK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hitchcock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
