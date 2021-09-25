Hitchcock Weather Forecast
HITCHCOCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
